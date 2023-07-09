The Toxic Workplace Inside A Corrupt FBI: FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The First | Inside A Corrupt FBI:
FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin describes what it's like working in a toxic federal work environment tasked with protecting America's 350 million citizens.
The agency appears to have slowly descending into the rot as time went by and more agents decided to 'go along to get along'. Seraphin explains what would need to be done if he were reforming the FBI.
