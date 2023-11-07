Rep. Mast: Biden Owes Congress Transparency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Congressman Brian Mast says he is using his power to raise new questions about the Biden Administration's handling of embattled special Iran envoy Robert Malley. One America's John Hines has more.
