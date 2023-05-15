© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/13/2023【Nicole on Ringside Politics】Nicole: There are numerous CCP spies working in the U.S. To find out the American proxies working on behalf of the CCP, we must use Mr. Miles Guo’s 3F solutions - follow the money, follow sexual bribery and blackmail, and follow the NFSC.
5/13/2023【妮可做客Ringside Politics节目】妮可：有大量中共间谍在美国运作；要找出代表中共的卖美贼，须使用文贵先生的3F解决方案 - 追踪金钱、追踪性贿赂勒索、跟随新中国联邦！
