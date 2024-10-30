© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING -
Archbishop Viganò’s reaction to the Synod: ‘Wh*re of Babylon’
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has warned that the Synod on Synodality is a vehicle for the “globalist agenda,” supplanting the Catholic Church with “the Whore of Babylon that is subservient to the New World Order.”
