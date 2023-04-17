Frontline Nuclear Disaster imminent At Power Plant If Attacks Continue. Russia Ukraine War

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Apr 17, 2023





Warning a Major Nuclear disaster (5 times the size of Chernobyl) is Imminent If the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant do not stop. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is in the Zaporizhzhia Region Of what is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine but by Russian law part of Russia and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. It is under the control of Russia since early 2022. It was built by the Soviet Union near the city of Enerhodar, on the southern shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir on the Dnieper river. It hold 6 of what was the 15 reactors that powered a large part of Ukraine (from 20-60%). Now the reactors are mainly out of service due to the regular attacks by Ukrainian forces on the plant itself and the city.

In the report I traval to Enerhodar and show you the real situation inside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, at the nearby Russian army military positions and see Ukrainian positions.

We also have an indepth look at the situation in the city itself showing the attacks on the civilian areas as well as on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BT5zYrWVxk



