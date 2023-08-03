Why is the UK Giving King Charles a 45 Hike Vantage with Palki Sharma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UK government has announced a 45% pay hike for the monarchy amid a steep cost-of-living crisis in the country. Profit from the crown assets is expected to double by 2024. The decision comes days after the government announced a 5% hike for workers at the NHS. Palki Sharma tells you more.
