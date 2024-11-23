It's All Over Now, Crazy Jews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uncensored: https://eugenicide.com/crazyjews.mp4
MP3: https://eugenicide.com/crazyjews.mp3
You must leave now, take what you need,
Your time has passed
But whether you go to Poland or Germany, hope you have a gas
Yonder stands an orphan with his gun
You killed his dad in 1991
Last year, you killed his mama too
And it's all over now, you racist Jews
The airport is for travelers, better pack your clothes,
Wail, & weep, & moan & let fly all your oaths
Well, you've reduced to rubble all their streets
But now El Al® is running out of seats
The missiles, too, are raining down on you
And it's all over now, you racist Jews
All your shell-shocked soldiers con-tem-plate suicide
Your godless, causeless army is demoralized
The ambassador who just walked out the room
Says your economic investments are all doomed
You killed the prophets, & killed your profits too!
And it's all over now, you racist Jews
Leave your "Iron Dome" behind, something calls for you
Sheol & Abaddon open their maws for you
Your hearts are black & your twisted minds are bent
On evil, & you're too proud to REPENT
Guess it's time now to play Samson with your nukes?
And it's all over now, you crazy Jews
Yeah, it's all over now, you crazy Jews