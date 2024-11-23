BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's All Over Now, Crazy Jews
I AM A PERSON
I AM A PERSON
207 views • 6 months ago

Uncensored: https://eugenicide.com/crazyjews.mp4

MP3: https://eugenicide.com/crazyjews.mp3


You must leave now, take what you need,

Your time has passed

But whether you go to Poland or Germany, hope you have a gas


Yonder stands an orphan with his gun

You killed his dad in 1991

Last year, you killed his mama too

And it's all over now, you racist Jews


The airport is for travelers, better pack your clothes,

Wail, & weep, & moan & let fly all your oaths


Well, you've reduced to rubble all their streets

But now El Al® is running out of seats

The missiles, too, are raining down on you

And it's all over now, you racist Jews


All your shell-shocked soldiers con-tem-plate suicide

Your godless, causeless army is demoralized


The ambassador who just walked out the room

Says your economic investments are all doomed

You killed the prophets, & killed your profits too!

And it's all over now, you racist Jews


Leave your "Iron Dome" behind, something calls for you

Sheol & Abaddon open their maws for you


Your hearts are black & your twisted minds are bent

On evil, & you're too proud to REPENT

Guess it's time now to play Samson with your nukes?

And it's all over now, you crazy Jews


Yeah, it's all over now, you crazy Jews

