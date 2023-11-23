Hezbollah Burns Israeli Army Posts After IDF Bombs Its Operational Headquarters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fresh clashes broke out between Hezbollah and Israel near the Lebanon border. The Lebanese militant group has launched strikes on Israeli army posts again. In a video by Hezbollah, several Israeli army posts were seen being attacked. Hezbollah attacks reportedly resulted in damage at Israeli army border posts. The latest Hezbollah strikes on IDF posts come after Burkan missile attacks on November 20.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times