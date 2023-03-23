Is the Bible Too Constraining?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So this is truth! Now, the Emerging Church, which we’ve discussed for a number of weeks, they have left truth behind. They don’t believe the Bible is truth. Really? We’re going to have to discuss that. It may take us years!
Now, it can’t be that complicated. It’s like—remember? The Catholics and the Lutherans—they’ve discussed Justification by Faith for thirty years, and finally concluded—well, they agreed—"Well, I guess the Reformation was a semantic misunderstanding, and all the people that were burned at the stake. It’s a pity that they were, but it was just a misunderstanding.”