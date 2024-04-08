"ÍNCUBUS" PROJECT - Seventh evaluation (336 hours of exposure) | La Quinta Columna

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Growth formation of the material from the Comirnaty Pfizer injectable after subjecting it to certain conditions (using a reptile incubator)
After 336 hours of exposure to 37 degrees Celsius (simulating human body temperature) and constant stimulation of UV LIGHT, we proceed to analyze, again, using optical microscopy the result
Haxon Achilles II Microscope, bright field
Magnifications: 60X – 400X
Haxon Aptina USB 2.0 Camera
RESULTS: Limited to the description of what was observed.
INCUBUS PROJECT
DESCRIPTION: ANALYSIS USING OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
OF TWO DROPS FROM THE VIAL WITH TRADE NAME “Comirnaty Pfizer”
SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
MAKING USE OF A REPTILE INCUBATOR
CONSTANT TEMPERATURE: 37º CENTIGRADE
EXPOSURE TO UV LIGHT
EVALUATION TIME: 336 HOURS FROM PLACEMENT
IN INCUBATOR
ON THIS EVALUATION WE FOCUS OUR ATTENTION
,ONCE AGAIN, IN DROP 1
DESCRIPTION:
LIMITED TO THE MERELY DESCRIPTIVE SCOPE OF THE CONTENT
VISUALIZED THROUGH OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
