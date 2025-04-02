BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Origins of Q: Military Secrets, Deep State Infiltration, and the Battle for America
78 views • 5 months ago

In this gripping episode of Deep Dives with Josh Reed, we unravel the hidden history behind the Q phenomenon, tracing its roots to stolen military technology, covert operations, and a shadowy war within the U.S. government. From the mysterious "Bent Spear" nuclear incident to the infiltration of academia by foreign powers, Josh exposes the deep-state networks selling America's secrets and the patriotic forces fighting back. Discover how classified programs, whistleblowers, and high-stakes political maneuvers shaped the Q movement—and what it means for the future of the nation.


Key Topics Covered:


The true story behind Q and its military intelligence connections


Stolen nuclear triggers and the "Bent Spear" incident


How the deep state infiltrated universities and leaked advanced technology to China


The role of whistleblowers like David Grusch and Michael Hastings


The Trump administration’s secret war against the deep state


What’s coming next in the battle for America’s sovereignty


Subscribe now to Deep Dives with Josh Reed for more explosive revelations and unfiltered truth. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and join the fight to reclaim our future.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
deep statetrump administrationnational sovereigntyshadow governmentamericas futuremilitary intelligenceq movementcovert warstolen techclassified programsnuclear secretspolitical maneuverspatriotic resistanceq originsbent speargovernment infiltrationchina espionageacademic corruptionwhistleblower revelationsdeep state war
