Amir Tsarfati_ The Illuminati and the One World Government
gocephas
gocephas
17 views • 08/10/2023

Yesterday we had the most amazing time in the morning and the evening where we not only looked at world events that we not only live in the last hour. The nights are far spent. The days ahead we also realized that we live in the days of Ezekiel the 38th chapter. The second session was about the rise of the one world religion. If you were  not there last night grab a hold that message. It will open your eyes, especially in a country that is 95%  Catholic you really need to understand that message. Evil has no boundaries. Evil seeks domination at any cost. You are not important to the creator of evil. Mirrored


illuminatiworld governmentamir
