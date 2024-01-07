US Sports Football Featuring: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 2023 Week 18 Game Preview

Presented on US Sports Net By CoachTube Football

Big O - How to teach Drive, Shallow, Mesh and Cross with one easy QB Read

by Jeff Mullen

Our System will attack the defense 3 ways in the Drop Back Game. We have Flat Player "Reads" that attack the perimeter of the defense. We have Safety "Reads" that push the ball down field, over the top. Both can be found in our Drop Back Manual @ thebigosystem.com. This video will focus on how to attack the middle of the field with our Line Backer "Reads". In this 40 minute, white board lesson, we will discuss in depth, how we can formate, call, and teach these 4 Concepts: Drive, Shallow, Mesh (Pyramid), and Cross. All can be run out of 3 personnel groups and every formation you can think of without changing a WR route or the QB read.

NFL

