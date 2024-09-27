BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Pete Chambers & Bazzel Baz Tell About Missiles Brought Across Our Border To Be Targeted At Trump's Plane
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
326 views • 7 months ago

Listen to this important and highly concerning report by Dr. Pete Chambers and Bazzel Baz about missiles that were brought into our country from Mexico that crossed our border and are to be distributed to three of the several assassination teams.

It's been reported that the assassination teams number now to at least eleven (11) assassination teams that are hunting for an opportunity to murder President Trump.

The three assassination teams will receive or perhaps have already received the missiles that can be used to target low flying planes or planes that are taking off or landing. These three teams will be looking for an opportunity to shoot down President Trump's plane when he is traveling on it.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/missiles-targeting-trump-plane


