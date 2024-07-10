ALEC BALDWIN FAILS BASIC FIREARM SAFETY ON SET OF 'RUST' 💀 [MEDIA DISTRACTION]

VfB cuts to the quick: had he NOT aimed the gun, Hayla Hutchins would NOT be dead - period ✅





Of course, this will serve as a distraction from the much more important issues of the time...but that's how the multi pronged attack works





This line is a keeper: 'Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie set weapons handler who loaded a gun for actor Alec Baldwin before it fired and killed a cinematographer'





w e w 😅





Never-before-seen footage from the set of ‘Rust’ taken days before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins was exclusively obtained by NBC News. The video shows Alec Baldwin preparing for scenes, firing weapons and interacting with crew members. NBC News’ Chloe Melas reports.





The videos are among dozens that special prosecutors requested from Rust Movie Productions LLC in the spring and didn’t receive until October, according to a source familiar with the matter. NBC News hasn’t reviewed the rest of the videos.





https://www.koat.com/article/alec-baldwin-trial-new-video-gun-pulled-scene/61557925





https://forward.com/news/534420/alec-baldwin-court-rust-movie-jewish-law/