'Rona Origins: They Want You To Move On
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
172 views • 06/15/2023

Lab Leak: It’s Not Breaking News

* Never move on.

* We were (a) called conspiracy theorists, (b) fact-checked and (c) suppressed for suggesting that the ’rona leaked from a ChiCom biolab.

* Now the MSM have come around to a story we’ve known about for 2+ years.

* Patient(s) Zero were lab workers in Wuhan, China.

* Commie media propagandists did this on purpose.

* They knew.

* They do the ‘move on’ thing and drag it out — and when their story turns out to be bullsh!t, they don’t cover it.


Receipts:

First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology: U.S. Government Sources

Immune To News: Networks Silent On Confirmation Of COVID Lab Leak

Intelligence On Sick Staff At Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate On COVID-19 Origin


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ud63i-is-the-fbi-hiding-this-blockbuster-piece-of-evidence-ep.-2032-06152023.html

Keywords
cover-upcommunismpropagandasocialismdan bonginoliberalismconspiracy theoryglobalismfascismtyrannymarxismbioweaponleftismccptotalitarianismbiowarfareauthoritarianismcollectivismbioterrorismcoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionpatient zerolab leak
