150000 CANADIAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES ARE ON STRIKE AND THE COUNTRY HASN'T NOTICED!

The people who work for the Federal Government are bereft of imagination, life skills, social skills, and the ability to survive in the private sector. They are lazy, undereducated, and have no reason to do their job well as there is no way to get fired...until now!

These fools went on strike to demand more money and fewer hours, and they weren't doing a full day anyway.

With them all off work, the country is still running the exact same way it was before they 'walked out.'

There is no need for them to return to work, and I pray that they never do and they can suffer with the rest of us in this dead economy.

