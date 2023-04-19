True Believer or Lost Believer?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I teach what the bible says about being a true believer and follower of Jesus Christ. We get one shot at life folks and then we spend eternity somewhere. We need to be sure we line up with the bible, because eternity is to long to be wrong. Study and search it out for yourself and pray that God will open your eyes to His truth. I welcome questions and comments.