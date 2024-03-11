© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Guys, don’t interfere in Rabotino. There is a 70. regiment there. We’re all fucked up. We don’t have any chances. This is a meaningless death. We are Zelensky’s expendable material”
Conversation between Russian soldiers of the 70th Guards Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces with a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a junior sergeant of the 141st Special Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Napora Nikolay Eduardovich with the call sign "Banker" was born in 1992