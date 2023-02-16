BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If You Struggle With Calming Down - Try This
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 02/16/2023

Do you ever feel like The Hulk when you get mad? Try this!

In this video, psychotherapist, marriage counselor, author, and two-time TEDx speaker, Mel Schwartz, shares a method you can try to gain control of your emotions when you struggle to keep them under control:

Mel shares that a good way to calm yourself down when you feel like you start feeling strong emotions is to slow down the process. ⚠️

He recommends developing a certain AWARENESS about the thought and start asking yourself questions that can help you see the emotion as an outsider and not engage in it. ✅

To learn more, visit https://melschwartz.com/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
psychotherapistemotionalhealingemotionregulation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy