If You Struggle With Calming Down - Try This

Do you ever feel like The Hulk when you get mad? Try this!
In this video, psychotherapist, marriage counselor, author, and two-time TEDx speaker, Mel Schwartz, shares a method you can try to gain control of your emotions when you struggle to keep them under control:
Mel shares that a good way to calm yourself down when you feel like you start feeling strong emotions is to slow down the process. ⚠️
He recommends developing a certain AWARENESS about the thought and start asking yourself questions that can help you see the emotion as an outsider and not engage in it. ✅
