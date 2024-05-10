Crew to shelter in place as explosives break up bridge wreckage. Unified Command will use explosive charges to free the Dali container ship from the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and the ship's crew will shelter in place on board while the explosives are detonated.





When detonated, the explosives will separate a large portion of the bridge's truss that's lying on top of the Dali's bow, according to Unified Command's Petty Officer Ronald Hodges. Unified Command has determined the crew can safely stay on board the Dali and does not need to evacuate prior to detonation, Hodges said. Hodges said he could not say where the crew would be kept on the ship while the explosives are set off.