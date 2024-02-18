BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Spetsnaz Derailed NATO Military Train In Serebriia! AFU Is Retreating From Avdiivka!
463 views • 02/18/2024

Unfortunately, for many Western and Ukrainian bloggers and telegram channels, their worst dream came true - the Ukrainian army began to withdraw its troops from Avdiivka. The corresponding order to retreat was given by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on February 16, 2024. Thus, it can be stated that the offensive of the Russian army on the most powerful and well-fortified city in Europe, which began on October 10, 2023, ended in a complete victory for Russian troops. The battle for Avdiivka lasted 98 days, and undoubtedly this battle will be studied by world military universities for many more decades............

