BREAKDOWN Pope Francis' Progressive ATTACKS On Benedict XVI's Legacy
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
48 views • 07/29/2023

John-Henry Westen


July 28, 2023


Pope Benedict XVI's personal biographer Peter Seewald has leveled serious accusations against Pope Francis, stating that Pope Francis' progressive pontificate has sought to undermine Pope Benedict XVI's legacy. Seewald indicates that Pope Francis' attacks on Benedict XVI's achievements reached a fever pitch with the issuance of Traditionis Custodes, which Seewald characterized as a "stab in the heart" to Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Francis' persistent progressive attacks upon Catholic tradition mark the rise of a shadow Church — now infiltrated by corrupt globalist cardinals and the 'Deep Church.' LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale and LifeSiteNews journalist Andreas Wailzer unpack Peter Seewald's bombshell statements and warnings — and what Pope Francis' attacks mean for the Catholic Church and the Culture of Life.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32rf1w-breakdown-pope-francis-progressive-attacks-on-benedict-xvis-legacy.html

Keywords
christiancatholicpope francisprogressiveattackspope benedictdeep churchbenedict xvijohn-henry westenpeter seewaldshadow churchserious accusationscatholic tradition
