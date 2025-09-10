Philippians - Chapter One

#Philippians #series #philippi #apostle #paul #PaulEss #Stylianou #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Popular international speaker, Paul Ess, once again enters the Chartridge Mission Church pulpit this time to begin our study of the book of Philippians. Written by the imprisoned apostle Paul, Philippians tells the story of the suffering of Christians, but assures them that through their trials, God will refine them as gold, with all things working for their ultimate good. God does indeed work in strange ways, and it is pure joy to examine His work. Let's learn the Bible together as Paul Ess teaches from chapter one of Philippians.





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





