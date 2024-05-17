EVIDENCE That YouTube is SILENCING Glenn's Channel Ahead of the 2024 Election

Glenn Beck





Is YouTube throttling Glenn's channel ahead of the 2024 election? Glenn and his team have reason to believe so. Glenn reviews the latest data, which reveals a disturbing trend that, if it continues, would all but destroy Glenn's channel by the election. "We are being silenced," Glenn says, "and it's not just us. It is EVERYBODY who has a different opinion from this administration." But Glenn also reveals what you can do to push back.





