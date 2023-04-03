https://danhappel.com/american-education-indoctrination-by-another-name

American public education has transformed from liberal classical education to radicalized Marxist dogma masquerading as progressivism.

Public education has become the latest whipping boy of 21st century progressive politicians. The top priority of National Education Association (NEA) programs is indoctrination of our youth into Marxist green global citizens under the rubric of national & international education standards.

Naive parents have abdicated their traditional parental responsibilities to teachers and school administrators that are far too willing to radically transform schools into social/emotional learning experiments more likely to indoctrinate than enrich young minds.

This draconian effort to reassert control over public education may have been the straw that broke the camel's back and exposed the radical Biden agenda in ways that offend even traditional moderate Democrats.

In the process of imposing this fundamental transformation we dropped from number 1 in the world to number 36 in overall academic achievement; in less than 50 years many inner-city high school graduates are functionally illiterate and unable to do even simple math.