0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
The public debt owed by Laos to the CCP is approximately US$12.2 billion, accounting for 90% of the country’s total debt. This amount is equivalent to all of Laos’ national foreign exchange reserves or half of its GDP.
老挝欠中共的公共债务约为122亿美元，达到国家总债务的90%，这个数额相当于老挝国家外汇储备的全部或GDP的一半。
