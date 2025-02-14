AI VS NPCs

Wednesday Night Live 12 February 2025





In this episode, I reflect on a live stream with an Eastern European guest challenging stereotypes and discuss my struggles with reading in middle age. We explore the rise of euthanasia in Canada and its ethical implications, along with the connection between sexual activity and cardiovascular health.





I analyze current housing market trends, comparing renting to owning, and offer a critique of alcohol consumption, challenging societal narratives around drinking. Finally, we delve into the impact of artificial intelligence on job displacement, emphasizing the need for critical thinking in an automated world. The episode invites listeners to contemplate their relationships with reading, health, and society.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022