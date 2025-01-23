BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NWO: Trump, Greenland, kingdom #1 & the Vatican's new world order
Follower of Christ777
650 followers
397 views • 7 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 16, 2025.


The Vatican operates through secret societies including the Jesuits, Opus Dei, the Club of Rome, the committee of 300, the Tavistock group and even the World Economic Forum and one of the most horrendous and worthless organizations in the world, the United Nations.


They are all mouthpieces for the Vatican. One of these pro-Vatican organizations is the Club of Rome, found in the city of Rome, where the Vatican is located: in Rome, in the city of seven hills.


In 1973, the world was divided into ten kingdoms by the Club of Rome.


Adaptive Model of the Global World System


"The Club [of Rome] had its beginnings in April of 1968, when leaders from ten different countries gathered in Rome...The organization claims to have the solutions for world peace and prosperity...The Club of Rome has been charged with the task of overseeing the regionalization and unification of the entire world...


"The Club's findings and recommendations are published from time to time in special, highly confidential reports, which are sent to the power-elite to be implemented. On 17 September 1973, the Club released one such report, entitled Regionalized and Adaptive Model of the Global World System... The document reveals that the Club has divided the world into ten political/ economic regions, which it refers to as 'kingdoms.'"


Ten kings will lead their respective kingdoms in Revelation 17:12, thus, ten kingdoms.


Trump wants to purchase Greenland for what he claims are national “security concerns” for the United States with the growing presence of Russia in the Arctic Ocean and China being present in Greenland.


Bible prophecy is unfolding before our very eyes. We’re getting that much closer to Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven.


Daniel 2:44 says: And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever.


That’s the kingdom of God which Christ speaks of in Matthew 6:33: But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington


