ARE YOU A SHEEP OR A GOAT?

Sheep And The Goats; scripture below highlights why people are deemed sheep and goats.

Matthew 25:31-46 King James Version Bible





If you are not aware hell was created for the devil and fallen angels but because we are not robots, God has given us freedom to choose to serve Him as God or the devil as god. We end up getting the eternal consequences of whom we choose to allow to lead us.

God also ensures people love not their lives to the death just as Christ did to help others to know and hear the truth of God/Jesus. This ensures no one can then claim they did not hear the gospel or don't know about the most High.





People will be reminded of what they did when they heard truth and acknowledge God is just in His wrath and vengeance against them. They will all bow and believe and accept the truth but it will be too late. Luke 16:19-31 KJV Bible highlights this with the rich man who ends up in hell.