America's Frontline Doctors | Daily Dose: 'More COVID Jab Side Effects' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'More COVID Jab Side Effects' (Ep. 2293- 1.8.2024). The Real Story of Good Health.
---------------
Sources:
---------------
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/joim.13719
---------------
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9148126/
---------------
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1558767323001027
---------------
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/urinary-and-prostatic-complications-occur-after-covid-and-its-vaccines-studies-5535355?
______________________________________ 🍃 ___________________________________________
🚨See Also:
New Study reveals a staggering 17 MILLION Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout -
https://rumble.com/v44a9q6-new-study-reveals-a-staggering-17-million-deaths-after-covid-jab-rollout.html
* * *
🚨Analyst Estimates 20 Million Dead from the Jab, 2.2 Billion Injured –
https://rumble.com/v1qi05z-20-million-dead-from-the-jab-2.2-billion-injured-analyst-estimates.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.