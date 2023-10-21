In Kharkov, a Russian Missile Hit the Nova Poshta Terminal - 4 Hours after Closing Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Kharkov, a Russian missile hit the Nova Poshta terminal, President Zelensky said and published a video from the landing site.
As a result of the attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkov, six people were killed.
Another 14 were hospitalized, regional authorities reported.
Comment from original poster: Nova Poshta is open on weekends until 19:00 in the evening. The arrival was around 23:00 o'clock in the evening...Something doesn't add up ...