In Kharkov, a Russian Missile Hit the Nova Poshta Terminal - 4 Hours after Closing Time

In Kharkov, a Russian missile hit the Nova Poshta terminal, President Zelensky said and published a video from the landing site.

As a result of the attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkov, six people were killed.

Another 14 were hospitalized, regional authorities reported.

Comment from original poster: Nova Poshta is open on weekends until 19:00 in the evening. The arrival was around 23:00 o'clock in the evening...Something doesn't add up ...