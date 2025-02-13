Valentine’s Day: its origins & traditions (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to truthunedited.com and PiratePete





Valentine’s Day is synonymous with love to many in the world. However, it turns out there are many rituals associated with February 14 and "lovers" due to pagan beliefs. Everything from the belief that birds seek out their mates on February 14 each year, to pinning bay leaves to ones pillow on the eve of Valentine’s day so as to generate erotic dreams of ones future mate. This day of celebration is all about sex!





Valentine’s Day is just another day to uplift pagan gods. Stay away from such practices. We are to be separate from things that are unclean to the Most High God (2 Corinthians 6:17)





