How Wall Street Fuels China’s Global & Military Ambitions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a clear and unapologetic goal: to dominate the world, economically and politically, by any means necessary. Through a sophisticated web of financial deception, regulatory loopholes, and strategic market manipulation, tens of millions of Americans are unwittingly funneling trillions of dollars into Chinese companies that directly threaten US national security, produce advanced military weaponry, develop surveillance technologies, and perpetrate egregious human rights abuses...
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
Segment 3: The Federal Government’s Attack On Independent Farmers & Ranchers
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/how-wall-street-fuels-chinas-global
25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners: