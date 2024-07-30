Culture War | Why Did BIDEN Say He is “STANDING DOWN” in His Letter? | Ann Vandersteel | FUNDING Our OWN Border INVASION? | Steel News | Operation Burning Edge

Ann Vandersteel, citizen journalist and information war correspondent with Steel News and a staunch constitutionalist, joins us today to react to Biden’s resignation letter and specific verbiage he used along with exposing how we are funding the invasion of our country through our own southern border and the financial and physical assistance given to these illegal aliens by UN’s International Organization for Migration that the United States helps fund! Ann shares how she has joined Michael Yon and with their organization

“Operation Burning Edge” they are exposing it all! Follow Ann Vandersteel on X: https://x.com/annvandersteel?s=21&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw or Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/AnnVandersteel. To help fund Ann’s mission, along with Michael Yon, of exposing those seeking to destroy America, go to https://www.givesendgo.com/burningedge. Would you like to support the Moms on a Mission Podcast? Please use any of our Patriot affiliates below or head over to our website http://www.momsonamission.net and support us there. Thank you!





Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSI?= - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





DrStellaMD:

https://drstellamd.com/ - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.









Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



