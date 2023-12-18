The Coming Firestorm That Is 2024-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 18 2023

America in 2024 is a dark, dystopian place that is on the verge of coming apart at the seams. The upcoming election will only exacerbate all that.

In exactly two weeks, it will be 2024 and since it will be an election year, I thought it might be a good time to peer into the future a little to see if we can spot any trends or hot button issues on the horizon. Former president Donald Trump is in the spotlight again this week after making comments about illegal immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country.” Adolf Hitler made some very similar remarks in his 1925 book ‘Mein Kampf’ where he talked about the ‘pure blood of Germany’ being poisoned by inferior races. We all know how that turned out. What type of presidency might we expect if Trump wins? Better yet, what type of presidency might we expect should he lose? Either way, it’s a real ‘Sophie’s Choice’.

“Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 14:34 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, crime in our nation’s capital of Washington DC is off the charts, consider these numbers from the DC Metro police department. Robbery increased by 69 percent, violent crime spiked by 40 percent, and carjackings soared by 89 percent. The soaring crime rate pushed the Wizards and Capitals to relocate the professional basketball and hockey teams out of town, way out of town. Why is it impossible for the capital of our nation to keep the streets safe? You would think that of all places in America, the one place you would want to have under wraps would be your capital city. And yet, it is a terrifying place that people are fleeing from. One would have to believe that these things are happening by design. I wish I had better, brighter news about what 2024 might hold, but sadly it’s quite dystopian. In the midst of all this darkness there is a bright spot, and we’ll talk about that, too, on this edition of the Podcast News Podcast.