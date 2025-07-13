BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Peace + Red Heifer Signs 2025
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
63 views • 2 months ago

King Trump seems to be forcing prophecies to move forward even faster! Isn't it interesting that the burning of the disqualified (practice) Red Heifer in Israel occurred as Trump and Bibi Netanyahu discussed how to achieve world peace in Washington under the Buck Full Moon of July 10, 2025? There are so many more prophetic coincidences occurring every day! Let's analyze: The need for ritual purity from the Red Heifer. The sudden push for worldwide peace brokered by Israel and the US. Iran falling as Gog and the Turkish Caliphate increases. Stonehenge crop circle signs that mirror signs in the skies. Antisemitism and Replacement Theology growing in Christianity. Increasing bad weather, volcanoes and earthquakes. Timing, patterns and more!

Keywords
trumpisraelbible prophecyrevelationred heiferend of daysgog
