Project Veritas donor Dianna Remmers refutes claims in memo.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: Project Veritas donor Dianna Remmers refutes claims in the employee memo, says it misrepresented her interactions with James. While on vacation she heard that some of the allegations and claims in the employee memo it refers to interaction with her that is completely untrue. The petty allegation is ridiculous. She wanted to set the record straight.
Another take: A donor who was mentioned in the list of allegations against James O'Keefe that resulted in him being placed on leave from Project Veritas has refuted the claims. In a video posted on Instagram, Dianna Remmers said her interactions with James were misrepresented in the letter.