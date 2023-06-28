John-Henry Westen Show





June 27, 2023





Co-Founder of the Coalition for Canceled Priests, Father John Lovell, has built an international network of canceled priests who have spoken the truth and defended the faith against the Deep Church progressive agenda. These canceled priests desire 'to return to active ministry after being unjustly canceled by their bishops.' LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen gave the keynote speech at this year's 2023 Coalition for Canceled Priests summit, and takes viewers for an inside look at the challenges facing canceled priests today — and how faithful Catholics are resisting the 'Deep Church' from removing God's faithful priests from permanent cancelation.





The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wozca-pope-francis-and-the-deep-church-a-warning-from-canceled-priests.html