Don't Let Me Down! Poor Dog Tearfully Clinging to His Heartless Owner

"If I was disabled, would you still love me?"

He was hit by a car.

He lay on the street for a few days,

People just passed over him like he was invisible.

His owner didn't even care to find him.

Yes, he had his owner, but he would never have one again.

Thankfully, after about 2 days, someone called an animal rescuer,

and Jack was brought to the trauma center.

The doctor said Jack had a spinal fracture.

The former owner arrived, found out how much treatment would cost and that rehabilitation was needed.

He refused to save his dog.

The rescuer was extremely disappointed when they learned that.

Honestly, it was scary to think about what would happen next.

Jack wanted to live, and for those who loved animals, they couldn't stand to watch a live creature become dead.

They were obligated to give him a chance.

The "owner" wrote a refusal and handed Jack over to the rescuer's care.

Jack was in the hospital at the clinic awaiting the neurologist's verdict.

Surgery was inevitable.





