The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 25, 2023.





The greatest individual who has ever lived and still lives and will always live is the Son of God and God manifested in the flesh, Yeshua, Immanuel, Jesus Christ.





Christ’s impact on this earth, during His short 3 1/2 year ministry, cannot be measured. He healed the sick, the paralyzed, the demon-possessed and the blind and rose people from the dead. He forgave the sins of those who had demonstrated great faith in Him. He shared the gospel of the kingdom of God in which His saints, who keep His holy ten commandments and have faith in Him, will be part of His kingdom for eternity.





He gave His holy ten commandments and applied them or fulfilled them to be a light to those around Him as we also ought to do. He showed us that He is God, full of mercy, grace, compassion and truth. He is the perfect reflection of God the Father.





The following verses show the glory of Christ as God manifest in the flesh:





1. Isaiah 45:22-23: Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I AM God, and there is none else. I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of Mmy mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto Me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





I AM God says Christ when He was the Word. Unto Him, every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





2. Matthew 4:9-10 is where Christ puts satan in his place and declares that He is God. Christ declares to the devil that He, Christ, is God and only He, as God, is worthy to be worshipped.





3. John 1:1, 14 - In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.





4. John 8:58: Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I AM. In Exodus 3:14 - And God said unto Moses, I Am That I Am: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.





5. Revelation 1:8 - I AM Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.





There is no one like Christ. Follow Him Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life and you shall have eternal life in His everlasting kingdom of love, peace and great joy.





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].