Today's Statement by Russia's, Press Centre Chief of Yug Group of Forces - ENG Text.

Statement by Press Centre Chief of Yug Group of Forces

◽️ In Donetsk direction, close to Marinka, assault groups of a Southern MD’s motorised rifle formation jointly with artillery units have foiled a nationalists’ attempt to near the positions of a unit of the Yug Group of Forces.

💥 The enemy was stopped by dense fire. Suffering losses in hardware and manpower of up to 20 servicemen, the nationalists were forced to retreat.





◽️ In Avdeevka direction, a reconnaissance unit of the 1st Army Corps revealed a concealed tank and a concentration of AFU troops of up to 10 people. The camouflaged vehicle and the military were neutralised by air-launched guided munition.