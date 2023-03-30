Today's Statement by Russia's, Press Centre Chief of Yug Group of Forces - ENG Text.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Statement by Press Centre Chief of Yug Group of Forces
◽️ In Donetsk direction, close to Marinka, assault groups of a Southern MD’s motorised rifle formation jointly with artillery units have foiled a nationalists’ attempt to near the positions of a unit of the Yug Group of Forces.
💥 The enemy was stopped by dense fire. Suffering losses in hardware and manpower of up to 20 servicemen, the nationalists were forced to retreat.
◽️ In Avdeevka direction, a reconnaissance unit of the 1st Army Corps revealed a concealed tank and a concentration of AFU troops of up to 10 people. The camouflaged vehicle and the military were neutralised by air-launched guided munition.