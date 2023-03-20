© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even though most people seem to believe it - and the government definitely acts as if it were true, federal law is not “always supreme” - all the time. Arguing in support of that requires ignoring the words of the supremacy clause - and the history of the American Revolution, which was a rejection of this kind of unlimited, centralized power.
Path to Liberty: March 20, 2023