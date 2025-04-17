BrightLearn - The Coming Battle: A Complete History of the National Banking Money Power in the United States by M.W. Walbert

This podcast on M.W. Walbert's book "The Coming Battle: A Complete History of the National Banking Money Power in the United States," explores the historical struggle over America's financial system, from the rise and fall of the Second Bank of the United States and Andrew Jackson's opposition to centralized banking power, to the broader battle between government-issued money and private banking interests, highlighting the enduring tension between democratic control and financial oligarchy.





