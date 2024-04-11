© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FISA amendment to add warrant requirement FAILS! Conservatives say this is a good thing?!
7 views • 04/11/2024
Confusion erupts over FISA vote. Are the 19 GOP members who voted against rule to add warrant amendment heroes or uniparty traitors? | Alex Jones to sue CIA and FBI over admissions in viral undercover journalist video | Tucker Carlson breaks internet by questioning American Christians' loyalty to Israel | Israel kidnaps Palestinian Christian woman in West Bank | US Navy posts embarrassing photo | German troop deployment against Russia reminiscent of WWII | AI battle robots will transform warfare | 15 federal agencies knew Wuhan Lab developing COVID in 2018 | Israel threatens to use nukes if US stops supplying weapons, and more!
