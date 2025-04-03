[Bidan]'s Hoax [P]residency: It's Worse Than You Thought

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Subplot Twist: Dems Come Clean; Media Cash In
* Who was really running the country?
* Redpills: “shot”, “cooked”, “gassed”, “kill shot”, “we didn’t have a president”, “he wasn’t even the president”, “rip the mask right off the Democrats’ sick act”.
* Watch the accompanying interview with actor Dennis Quaid.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 April 2025)