NitNN- Things are heating up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Not in the News' News. Jody and Cris talk about global boiling the new UN outreach program and MUCH more.
https://twitter.com/rwmalonemd/status/1684944896925335553
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNW3RluGJew
https://www.jccf.ca/alberta-court-strikes-down-public-health-orders-that-violated-charter-freedoms/
https://twitter.com/GlobalFreedomM/status/1516082366372098048
https://twitter.com/FromKulak/status/1686881194762276864