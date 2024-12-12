BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mixed-sex civil partnerships make sense. Here's why – Alex Hern | In my opinion
ramdasu
ramdasu
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 6 months ago

In his opinion piece, Alex Hern argues that mixed-sex civil partnerships make sense for several compelling reasons, particularly in the context of equality and legal protection. While marriage has traditionally been the go-to institution for couples, civil partnerships offer a distinct legal recognition without the cultural and religious connotations often associated with marriage. For mixed-sex couples, civil partnerships provide an opportunity to gain the same legal rights and benefits as marriage, without necessarily conforming to the historical norms that marriage entails.

Keywords
marriagesensepartnerships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy