Henry Price: High school basketball player collapses mid-game. In ICU with heart issues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
February 14th, 2023. High school basketball player Henry Price collapsed during a conference playoff game. He laid motionless on the court and was initially attended to by Rocky River trainer Wesley Hickling.
The gym was quickly cleared out, and medics used an AED, or automated external defibrillator, on site before he was taken away by ambulance.
He stayed in a local hospital intensive care unit overnight as doctors monitored his heart, his mother, Tasha Price, said the day after.
Henry had an MRI to help determine next steps. Results are expected Thursday, February 16th, 2022, but Tasha Price said it was “almost certain” that her son would have a defibrillator placed in his chest to prevent future episodes.
READ MORE
Mother of Charlotte area basketball player who collapsed: ‘I feel the love and support’ | The Charlotte Observer
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school/article272521519.html
SOURCE
Report
https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/charlotte-area-high-school-basketball-player-collapses-court-reports-say/CKDNF2377RDPNP5B3BKZEYRTIA/
Video of Henry's collapse
https://twitter.com/tjjacksonNC/status/1625709683087486977
Mirrored - frankploegman