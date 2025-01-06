BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada Is Wonderful Holiday Special REAIR with Faytene, Robert and Captain Kindness (David Caroll)
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 6 months ago

DONATE: To donate to help us produce more shows please click here: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


Join us this week for another holiday special: Canada is Wonderful!


Did you know that Canadians invented...


// Garbage Bags

// The Odometer

// Road Lines

// Butter Tarts

...and a LOT more...


Did you know that our national sport is NOT hockey and that one of our municipalities is home to the world's largest banana statue?


In this fun episode, Faytene, her husband Robert, and special guest David Caroll (also known as Captain Kindness) talk about why Canada is so wonderful, crack open Canadian trivia and share from their hearts why they do this program.


Thanks for joining us!


Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel here to get notified when new shows are posted.


____________________________


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more programs on important topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


**YEAR END GIVING NOTICE: All gifts given, or sent by mail postmarked Dec. 31st, 2024 or earlier, will be credited to your 2024 tax receipt.**

____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm


FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#newyears24 #canada #trudeau #faytene #greatnorthern #canadian

Keywords
canadiancanadatrudeaufaytenenewyears24greatnorthern
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy